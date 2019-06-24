The ASUS ZenFone 6 is perhaps one of the latest and most unique smartphones in the market today. The flip camera design makes it different. We don’t think it is just another novelty mobile device because the rear and selfie cameras sharing the same system make the phone more powerful than ever. More often than not, the rear camera system offers high performance but with the ZenFone 6’s design, even the selfie cam can take advantage of the high-specced shooters.

As early as October last year, we saw prototype images of the ASUS ZenFone 6. More images were leaked and then phone was teased with Snapdragon SoC and a notch-less screen.

Specs surfaced before the public launch that revealed the ASUS ZenFone 6 is ready to “Defy Ordinary”. A special ZenFone 6 Edition 30 was also released in time for ASUS’ 30th Anniversary.

The smartphone scored decently on DxOMark. It was also made ready for custom developers and different platforms and updated with a Google Camera port.

Last week, the ASUS ZenFone 6 Durability made us want to try to flip the camera several times. We’ve been wanting to know how it works and thankfully, Zack Nelson is always ready with teardowns.

Watch the full ASUS ZenFone 6 Teardown Video below:

It’s a review from the inside. According to JerryRigEverything, the device is built like other phones with glass and metal. It comes with a large glass panel at the back held on with lots of glue.

This phone doesn’t have an official water resistance rating. It’s not that easy to take apart and open because of the very strong adhesive. Once opened, be careful of the ribbon for the fingerprint scanner is attached to the back. It pops off easily though but you may want to watch out for the Google Assistant ribbon cable.

Tearing apart the other components should be easy but do it with care. You don’t want damaging most cables.

As for the flipping camera part, we see a pair of cables connecting the camera to the motherboard. Don’t take them out because the whole camera system will be busted. It won’t damage the phone–just the camera.

So is it repairable? It is but can be very challenging.