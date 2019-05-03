The ASUS ZenFone 6 has long been overdue if we are to follow the company’s yearly schedule. The ZenFone 5 was announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2018). This year’s MWC has already passed but we believe the next flagship Android phone is coming very soon. Prototype images have surfaced online last year but still nothing until this week when a teaser was shared by ASUS’ official Twitter account. The ASUS ZenFone 6 is described as something that will “Defy Ordinary”.

The public is encouraged to “embrace the extraordinary revolution” and looking at the video teaser, we think it has the potential to become a bestseller. ASUS Global (@asus) has directed the consumers to a product page that contains little information.

The site tells us the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. We can’t say if it’s Snapdragon 855 already or just a mid-range chipset.

Don’t be confused here. It really is the ASUS Zenfone 6 even if the name was already used five years ago. The latest teaser doesn’t show any notch. The display appears to be almost bezel-less but we’re curious about that small area at the top, middle of the front screen.

Could it be a pop-up selfie camera? If it is, then it’s not really hidden. It could also be just for the earpiece as previously leaked.

The image above shows a camera notch on the right side of the screen. It appears to be like a camera hole but we’re assuming ASUS was experimenting on the design since it’s an image of a prototype.

Nothing much is said about the specs but here’s what we know so far: in-display camera, triple rear cameras (although we only see two lenses), external speaker grille, 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C port, and super slim bezels. Let’s wait and see for the official announcement which is happening on May 16, 2019 in Valencia, Spain.