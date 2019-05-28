It’s time for COMPUTEX again and Taiwan will be abuzz with new gadgets, services, and technologies. ASUS remains in the business while other big brands are facing challenges. It may not be the most popular in the mobile industry today but it is one of the most reliable ones when it comes to quality and service. The company recently announced the ASUS ZenFone 6 which was ready to ‘Defy Ordinary’ and the ASUS ZenFone Live L2 as another budget smartphone.

ASUS is celebrating 30 years and in celebration of its three decades, more powerful products have been introduced at the Computex 2019. Asus rolled out a new ZenScreen Touch portable monitor, ZenBook Pro Duo and ZenBook Duo laptops, and the Prime Utopia concept motherboard.

A ZenFone 6 Edition 30 smartphone is also shown off as a special limited offer. There’s also the ZenBook Edition 30 laptop and the Prime X299 Edition 30 motherboard if you’re looking for a new laptop.

These 30th Anniversary editions feature a stylized “A” monogram that shows a more refined ASUS as a brand. It signifies many things including “refined aesthetics, outstanding performance, and exceptional user experiences.”

One highlight of the announcement is the ASUS ZenFone 6 Edition 30. It’s a more luxurious version of the latest flagship smartphone. It comes with upgraded specs and exclusive design of a Matte Black Zen-inspired pattern at the back, and a 3D-curved glass. Some specs have been upgraded as well. The phone comes with a 6.4-inch display, Corning Gorilla Glass 6, 12GB RAM, 512GB onboard storage, dual 48MP plus 13MP cameras in Flip Camera design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and a 5000mAh battery.

ASUS has also launched these new products: ZenBook Edition 30 (UX334FL), ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581), ZenBook Duo (UX481), Prime X299 Edition 30 (motherboard), Prime Utopia (desktop motherboard), and a ZenScreen Touch (MB16AMT) monitor. We’re expecting more gadgets will be announced in the coming months as ASUS continues in the mobile and tech business.