Leaks and rumors for the next-gen ASUS ZenFone flagship usually start in Q1 of each year so you can say it’s too early for the ASUS ZenFone 6. Well, as we always say, it’s never really early for the top OEMs to send out feelers and teasers. This is the first time we’re ever featuring the next ZenFone model and it won’t be the last. We’re expecting a Mobile World Congress (MWC 2019) launch so we’ll see if the images that turned up recently will turn out to be true.

The ASUS ZenFone 6 is said to be equipped with triple cameras like the Huawei P20 Pro, an in-display camera, very slim bezels, USB-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an external speaker grille. The in-display camera is a new idea but we’ve heard of something similar before.

Interestingly, another version of the ASUS ZenFone 6 may also come with a notch similar to the Oppo F9 or R17. Another prototype shows dual rear cameras instead so nothing is certain at this point but we’re cheering on the triple rear shooters and that in-display camera.

Actually, there are other several possibilities including the ASUS ZenFone 5Z will also receive a triple rear camera system.

VIA: GizmoChina