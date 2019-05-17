The ASUS ZenFone 6 images and specs surfaced before public launch. D-Day has finally come and we’ve got everything you need to know about this new flagship from the Taiwanese tech giant. In a grand launch event, the ZenFone 6 was introduced. It’s made ready to “Defy Ordinary” and looking at the camera specs, this phone has the potential to become another bestseller. It’s a premium phone because of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor so you know it’s really powerful.

ASUS has added a maximum of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage so you can store a lot of content. Take photos and videos endlessly without having to worry about running out of space.

The phone comes equipped with a large 6.4-inch NanoEdge display screen with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution and 19.5:9 ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, Adreno 640, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB onboard storage, microSD card slot (up to 1TB expansion), Dual 48MP + 13MP rear-front cameras, dual motorized flip design, and a 5000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0. The phone is also capable of 10W reverse charging.

The flip camera allows free-angle shooting according to ASUS. The ultrawide camera offers real-time distortion correction. The flip cam design lets you use the high-specced cameras for both normal images and selfie shots.

ASUS ZenFone 6 also features stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, and a rear fingerprint sensor. There is no mention about the durability of the Android phone but we’re curious if the flip camera style will pass any durability test. We know the display is tough because of the Gorilla Glass protection but we’re really interested in the device’s build and other materials used.

Price tag reads around 500 EUR or $559. Choose between the Midnight Black or Twilight Silver ZenFone 6. No word on availability yet but we’ll let you know soon.