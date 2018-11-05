Just last week, we’ve seen some ASUS ZenFone 6 prototype images that surfaced online. We can expect more related information and photos will be leaked as the company is prepping for its release. There is no confirmation yet but the next-gen ZenFone could sport three cameras similar to the Huawei P20 Pro. The phone may also include a notch and an in-display camera. The notch will be like the Oppo R17 or F9. Interestingly, another prototype shows only dual rear cameras.

New images are available below and we’ve got word the smartphone will be introduced at the Mobile World Congress 2019. That’s still a couple of weeks from today so some details can still change.

For one, the notch is different. Instead of the usual notch in the middle, the ZenFone’s notch is placed on the right. We’re guessing this is the camera. It looks a bit awkward but definitely smaller than those wide notches we’ve seen in the past.

At this point, we’re not concerned with the body and design but on the notch since it helps dictate the status or specs of the display. The smaller the notch, the bigger the preview.

No information on the main specs and features have been given yet but we’re guessing this will be more mid-range to premium like the previous models. It won’t be really Galaxy S or Huawei P premium level but more than decent.

Watch the leaked video below:

We only see a dual rear camera step. The fingerprint sensor seems interesting because of the position–directly under the optics.

There is some mention pertaining to security–unlocks the screen with face, swype or fingerprint reader–which means there will be facial recognition and the usual biometrics or pattern code.

VIA: HDBlog.it