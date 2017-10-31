We’ve known about the ASUS ZenFone 4 series since January when it was first spotted on TENAA. Its Max variant showed up on the official website but was taken down immediately. The lineup was being prepped for launch but the ASUS ZenFone 4 Max variant was introduced first in Russia. The series is known for the dual camera tech and there are several variants: ASUS ZenFone 4, ZenFone Max, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, and Selfie Pro.

Last month, ASUS made its presence known in Europe with the ZenFone 4 series. And now after months of waiting, the new ZenFone 4 series reaches North America. Specifically, the ASUS ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, and the ZenFone 4 Max are now available for purchase from some of the top retailers in the US such as Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Newegg. The devices are also available at the ASUS store.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 is a mid-range phone that is powered by a 5.5-inch 1080p IPS display screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and 12MP and 8MP rear dual cameras. On the other hand, the ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro is more powerful with A 5.5-inch AMOLED display, Gorilla Glass 5, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 64GB storage, 12MP + 16MP dual rear cameras with 2x optical zoom lens, 8MP selfie shooted with HDR and phase detection autofocus. The phone is powered by a 3600 mAh battery and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 Max is available in two screen sizes: a 5.2-inch 720p display and a a 5.5-inch 720p display. The bigger variant sports a 13 MP + 5 MP camera setup, 8MP selfie camera, and a 5000 mAh battery. The smaller version has almost the same specs but with a smaller 4100 mAh battery.

Pricing of the smartphones are as follows: $399 (ASUS ZenFone), $599 (ASUS ZenFone Pro), and $199 and $169 (ASUS ZenFone 4 Max).

VIA: Android Authority