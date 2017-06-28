We may be focusing our attention on the ZenFone AR from the Taiwanese tech giant but ASUS also has more new phones to roll out. It was officially launched a couple of weeks ago but while anticipating for this AR/VR smartphone, ASUS was also teasing us with the ZenFone 4 Max and more from the Zenfone 4 series. We know the devices are already being prepped for launch after the ZenFone 4 has hit TENAA earlier in January.

A couple of days ago, Roland Quandt (@rquandt) shared a list of all models under the ZenFone 4 series. Listed are the following devices:

• ASUS ZenFone 4 Max ZC554KL

• ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro Z01GD

• ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Z01M

• ASUS ZenFone 4V V520KL/A006

• ASUS ZenFone 4 ZE554KL

We’re not sure yet but there might be five variants instead of four as we speculated a few weeks ago. We’re familiar with the entry-level ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Max plus the Selfie and the Pro Editions. That V and Z series models could be new or maybe just the higher-specced variants as ASUS always comes up with phones with better features. The Z could also be the Zoom variant.

Not many details on the specs have been revealed but we know the ZenFone 4 Max could be equipped with a 5.5-inch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or 625 processor, 4G LTE, WiFi, 4GB RAM, at least 32GB onboard storage, and battery not lower than 3000mAh. We’re assuming most of these phones will already run Android Nougat out of the box.

Let’s just wait and see for the official announcement by the Taiwanese tech giant.

VIA: Roland Quandt