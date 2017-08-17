ASUS has finally and officially introduced the rest of the ZenFone 4 variants. Aside from the ZenFone 4 Max earlier launched in Russia, there’s also the standard ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, Zenfone 4 Selfie, and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro. As promised, there are five variants and we’ve just confirmed much of the information we already know. ASUS made the special announcement in Taiwan and the industry was impressed by the fact that every model in the ZenFone 4 family has dual cameras. If not dual rear, there are dual front cameras that make every ZenFone 4 unit a powerhouse when it comes to mobile photography.

We’ve been anticipating for this family of ZenFones after months of speculations, leaks, and early sightings on TENAA and official website. The series was being prepped for launch and now the big day has come.

All ZenFone 4 phones will offer the best in mobile photography with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 on some variants. Here is a quick rundown of the ZenFone 4 family specs and features:

ASUS ZenFone 4 and ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro. The Asus ZenFone 4 (ZE554KL) and the ASUSZenFone 4 Pro (ZS551KL) are similar in many ways. Both have an aluminum unibody design, diamond-cut metal edges, fingerprint sensors embedded on the home button, dual speaker design, and dual rear cameras. The main difference between them is the selfie shooter and the secondary rear cam. The ZenFone 4 Pro comes with an 8MP Sony IMX319 sensor camera with 87.4-degree wide-angle lens and f/1.9 aperture. The standard ZenFone 4 only has an 8MP f/2.0 cam with an 84-degree wide-angle lens. The ZenFone 4 Pro’s other rear cam is a 16MP Sony IMX351 sensor with a 2x optical zoom lens while the ZenFone 4 is only an 8MP with 120-degree wide-angle lens.

Both devices are equipped with FM radio, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The ZenFone 4 is available in two variants: 4GB RAM with Snapdragon 660 processor and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with Snapdragon 630 SoC and 64GB storage.

The ZenFone 4 Pro can be had with either 64GB or 128GB onboard storage but each one already uses a Snapdragon 835 chipset and 6GB of RAM. Battery capacities of the two also differ at 3300mAh battery and 3600mAh battery (Pro).

The $399 Asus ZenFone 4 will be out in Mint Green, Midnight Black, and Moonlight White while the $599 ZenFone Pro will be ready in Moonlight White and Pure Black only.

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie and ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro

The ZenFone 4 Selfie comes with dual front-facing cameras (20MP main selfie) with a softlight LED flash, and a 16MP rear camera with PDAF. Making this phone more powerful is the SelfieMaster app that offers unmatch image-processing technology include ten levels of enhancements, skin-tone adjustment, skin whitening, blemish removal, facial-feature balancing, skin softening, and eye enhancement. The device will be out in Deepsea Black, Mint Green, Sunlight Gold, and Rose Pink.

The better choice between the two is definitely the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro. That is, if you really want professional looking selfies that well, don’t really look like selfies but actual portraits taken by pros. This is the most advanced selfie cam in the world today with the Sony IMX362 dual-pixel image sensor (24MP), ASUS SuperPixel Engine, and 4K UHD selfie video recording. You can get the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro in Rouge Red, Sunlight Gold, or Deepsea Black.

ASUS ZENFONE 4 ZE554KL Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.0 (Nougat)

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630

• Display: 5.5 inches AMOLED, 1080 x 1920 resolution

• Dimensions: 155.4 x 75.2 x 7.7 mm

• Weight: 165g

• Battery: 3300mAh battery

• RAM: 4GB RAM

• Storage: 64 GB

• Cam: Dual 12MP + 8MP with autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash

• Cam: 8MP

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.55mm headphone jack

ASUS ZENFONE 4 PRO Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

• Processor: Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

• Display: 5.5 inches AMOLED, 1080 x 1920 resolution

• Dimensions: 156.9 x 75.6 x 7.6 mm

• Weight: 175g

• Battery: 3600mAh battery

• RAM: 6GB RAM

• Storage: 64GB or 128GB

• Cam: Dual 12 MP + 16 MP

• Cam: 8 MP, f/1.9

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.55mm headphone jack

ASUS ZENFONE 4 SELFIE ZD553KL :

• OS: Android 7.0 (Nougat)

• Processor: Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430

• Display: 5.5 inches IPS LCD, 720 x 1280 resolution

• Dimensions: 155.7 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm

• Weight: 144g

• Battery: 3000mAh battery

• RAM: 4GB RAM

• Storage: 64GB

• Cam: 16 MP

• Cam: Dual 20MP + 8MP with LED flash

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.55mm headphone jack

ASUS ZENFONE 4 SELFIE ZD553KL :

• OS:Android 7.0 (Nougat)

• Processor: Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625

• Display: 5.5 inches AMOLED, 1080 x 1920 resolution

• Dimensions: 154 x 74.8 x 7 mm

• Weight: 145g

• Battery: 3000mAh battery

• RAM: 4GB RAM

• Storage: 64GB

• Cam: 16 MP

• Cam: Dual 24MP + 5MP with LED flash

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.55mm headphone jack

