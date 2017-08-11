Two of the numerous ZenFone 4 variants we’ve been looking forward to launching are the ZenFone 4 Selfie and the Selfie Pro. They are basically the same in looks with some difference in size and specs. Both phones were recently sighted on ASUS’ official store but the pages have since been pulled out. We’re assuming they were not supposed to be posted online but somebody made a mistake of hitting the publish button. Well, thank the web gods for cache. We have access to the pages that showed the specs and photos of the ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie and its Pro variant.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie was listed with the following specs: a 5.5-inch IPS AMOLED screen, HD 1280 x 720 resolution, 1.4Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 20MP and 8MP dual front-facing cameras (with wide-angle lens), 16MP rear camera, flash, three slots (micro, nano, microSD), and 4G LTE connectivity. Meanwhile, the ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie PRO has the same screen size but with Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, 2.0Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core chipset, 24MP and 5MP dual front cameras, and a 16MP rear camera. It has the same 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in memory. Both phones will be powered by Android 7.0 Nougat and 3000mAh battery. We also noted the two will have fingerprint sensor.

Some images were leaked and then shared on ePrice as well. They merely confirm the details we already know but with some additional information like a f/2.2 aperture on the Pro variant’s rear cam, f/1.8 large aperture on the selfie camera, and 4K video support. There’s a mention of a 9,990 TWD ($330) price tag for the ZenFone 4 Selfie so the Pro should be slightly more expensive than that.

SOURCE: ASUS (1),(2)