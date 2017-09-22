While ASUS has been trying to make waves in several markets, Europe has not really been a priority. But now it’s trying to march back into the continent by introducing the whole ZenFone 4 series made up of the ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, and the ZenFone 4 Max. They were unveiled during the We Love Photo press event in Rome since the major selling point of this series is that they are the “first family of smartphones to all feature dual rear or dual front cameras.”

The ZenFone 4 has a 5.5-inch display and is powered by Snapdragon 630, has 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and its 3300mAh battery has the ASUS BoostMaster fast charge technology. The main camera in the dual system uses the Sony IMX362 image sensor and its large f/1.8 aperture lens helps capture photos either at nighttime or outdoors. It also has a 120-degree wide-angle lens which you can use to frame scenery and a large group of people. It will be available for £449.99 in the UK (no price yet for the rest of Europe) by November with pre-orders starting October 6.

Meanwhile, the ZenFone 4 Pro with gigabit connectivity is powered by the Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform while the Qualcomm Spectra 180 ISP enables you to view photos and videos in a more vibrant light, and the Qualcomm Adreno 540 GPU allows you to play high-end mobile games. The gigabit connectivity apart comes from the Snapdragon X16 gigabit LTE modem and multi-gigabit 802.11ad Wi-Fi. It has an advanced dual camera system with the Sony IMX362 image sensor, a 16MP camera with 2x optical zoom and 10x total zoom, and an OIS for blur-free handheld shots up to 1/4 seconds. It also has support for Android Pay and has a front-mounted live fingerprint reader.

The ZenFone 4 Selfie Series includes the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro (with 2x light sensitivity, a 120 degree wide angle “wefie” camera, and its 4K UHD selfie video) and the Zenfone 4 Selfie (with its dual front-facing selfie camera and a triple slot tray for 2 SIM cards and an additional microSD slot). The Zenfone 4 Max is a lower-spec device but still has the dual camera system and is powered by Snapdragon 430. What it does have is a 5000mAh battery, hence the name Max. It will cost you £249.99 in the UK and will be available by October 6.

