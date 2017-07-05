The ASUS ZenFone 4 series has been on our radar since January when we first spotted the X00GD on TENAA. The Max variant showed up on the company’s official website but was quickly pulled out as the ZenFone 4 lineup was still being prepped for launch. We confirmed that five variants will be released soon and here is the first one: the ZenFone 4 Max.

This is the same model we saw in April and now it’s ready to headline this year’s flagship series. Interestingly, the phone was launched in Russia as the first phone in the lineup. It’s the Max variant but it’s not exactly a phablet. Phone sports a 5.5-inch screen, Full HD display, Snapdragon 430 or 425, 3GB RAM, 16GB or 32GB onboard storage, 13MP dual rear cameras (wide-angle), and an 8MP selfie cam with LED flash.

Making this a “Max” phone is the 5000mAh battery that is powerful enough to give the phone a 40-hour battery life. The ASUS ZenFone 4 Max also comes with a bi-directional USB-C so you can charge other phones. Now that’s powerful.

The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box. Price tag reads 13,900 RUB or around $235 in the US. Color options include Pink, Gold, and Black. We’re not sure yet if and when the phone will roll out out Stateside.

SOURCE: ASUS