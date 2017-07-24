ASUS is about to announce the new ZenFone 4. The ZenFone 4 Max was launched first in Russia (after being shown off and the pulled out) but it’s only one of the five variants the Taiwanese tech giant is expected to introduce. We know they are being prepped for official launch. We don’t have much information right now but new photos were recently published by ASUS on its Facebook page.

It’s safe to assume the ZenFone 4 will feature a dual camera system. The two O’s obviously refer to such technology. We’ve seen these already with the Huawie P9 and P10, as well as, the LG G5, LG G6, Lenovo Phab 2 Plus, and the ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom.

The fourth-generation Zenfone series is said to be revealed very soon. We’re guessing at the IFA in Berlin or maybe even earlier. The ZenFone 4 is also expected to be folowed by the ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, and the ZenFone 4V.

When it comes to specs, we’re looking at a 5.2-inch HD screen, 720 pixel resolution, 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor, 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, 16GB/32GB/64GB onboard storage, and possibly a large 4850mAh battery as per that TENAA listing we saw before. Pricing will be definitely less than the $235 ZenFone Max 4.

SOURCE: ASUS