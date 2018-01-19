Android Wear products were found to be no longer available on Google Store a few months ago but that didn’t mean you can’t find such items anywhere else. Brands are still introducing new models. The latest ones include the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 and Connected Modular 41, Garmin Forerunner 645 Music, Misfit Path, and the kate spade new york touchscreen smartwatch. These are just the only ones we’ve featured so far this new year but more watches already run Android Wear 2.0.

We know the Android Wear would receive some Oreo features and enhancements and 2.0 updates are ready for numerous smartwatch models. Actually, there’s already the 2.6 version ready for a few wearable devices but we’ve got information Android Wear 2.8 is also now available. Note that it is the update for the Android Wear app installed on your phone and not the OTA update for smartwatches. Expect to receive a related alert anytime soon.

Google announced the good news on the Android Wear Help Forum. A redditor somehow confirmed the information by sharing photos of his watch–a Huawei Watch 2–updated to Android Wear 2.8. Forum member Yozakgg said that the update brings a system-wide AMOLED theme.

According to Google, Android Wear 2.8 offers improved notification glanceability. You will notice a new layout that shows more of a message at a single glance. The background offers better readability with the darker shade which appears to be a forced theme instead of optional.

VIA: Reddit

SOURCE: Android Wear Help