We have no idea what happened here but there are no more smartwatches available on the Google Store. Upon checking the Android Wear page, you will only see the LG Watch Style and the LG Watch Sport listed but when you click on the ‘SHOP NOW’ button, you will see that both models are ‘No Longer Available’. The last time we mentioned something related was only yesterday as Google is said to be testing out new Android Wear Beta with LG Watch Sport. The Android Wear section seems to be no more but we’re hoping this is only temporary.

The Android Wear team may just be making improvements on the page or perhaps more models are being added. There aren’t many new models being introduced the past few months though but there are definitely smartwatches still being sold in the market. If you may remember, we reported that Android Wear is now in Google Mobile Management. Maybe that has something to do with the absence of the section.

There is also a possibility that only the LG smartwatches have been pulled out but really, we can’t see any Android Wear section. There’s only Phones, Home & Entertainment, Laptops & Tablets, Virtual Reality, and Accessories. So where is it, Google?

