A couple of days ago, Tag Heuer released a slightly smaller Connected Modular smartwatch. The Tag Heuer Connected Modular 41 arrives with another one, the Connected Modular 45. It’s a similar but bigger version and is presently the most expensive smartwatch from TAG Heuer to data at 190’000 CHF which is around $196,754 in the US. Don’t be too surprised why it is that expensive because the total diamonds weigh 23.35 carats.

TAG Heuer Connected Modular comes in white gold filled with baguette diamonds. No doubt it’s one pretty watch but we’re not sure we recommend you wear it. But of course, we’re not stopping you if you really can afford it. TAG Heuer launched this smartwatch at a recent press conference in Switzerland. According to the company, this is the first ever Swiss Made TAG Heuer modular smartwatch available in the market.

We can’t say it’s for everyone. The price is too hefty but it’s from the famous luxury watchmaker. The classic Tag design gets a smart twist by adding the connected watch feature. There’s titanium on the watch so it’s durable while the diamonds and white gold make it shiny and pretty all over. Even the bezel set comes with 72 1.5mm diameter diamonds. The watchmaker used a Calibre 5 mechanical module for this expensive and class watch in partnership with Google and Intel as part of its business strategy which started almost three years ago.

TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 Full Diamond can be described as luxurious, elegant, and full of features that matter to you: NFC sensor, GPS, AMOLED screen, customisable TAG Heuer dials, and other Android Wear 2.0 abilities. As per the luxury watchmaker, this connected module can be interchanged with a 3-hand watch Calibre 5, a COSC-certified Chronograph Tourbillon, or a Chronograph Calibre 16. The watch needs to connect with a Companion App on your phone for an enhanced experience.

SOURCE: TAG Heuer