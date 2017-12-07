Google’s Android team is definitely on a roll these days releasing Android Oreo updates for numerous mobile devices. In close partnership with OEMs and mobile carriers, the cookie update is now ready for many Android users. This time around, Android Oreo is rolling out to Android Wear. Google’s very own wearable is getting Oreo-related features and enhancements. This includes notification vibration strength setting so you will “feel” when an alert has arrived. There’s also a new touch lock option for wet conditions.

As with the main Android Oreo, this oen also receives battery saving background limits plus notification channels. We’re assuming these are part of Android Wear 2.0 updates. If you may remember, our last Android Wear feature was about chat support being added.

Seven new countries and languages are also now supported. They are as follows: Belgium (Dutch), Czech Republic (Czech), El Salvador (Spanish), Honduras (Spanish), Nigeria (English), Paraguay (Spanish), and Portugal (Portuguese).

At this point, we don’t know the fate of Android Wear. Android Wear products are no longer available on Google Store so we’re glad to know a software update is at least ready from the tech giant. We have a feeling Google is cooking something bigger and better for the wearable industry but we’ll have to wait and see.

As for which smartwatches will get the update, the LG Watch Sport has reportedly received it already. A number of redditors with the said wearable from LG have indeed received the update. Unfortunately for others, there’s no available software update yet. We’ll wait for related reports about this particular Android Wear update and share with you.

VIA: Android Wear Developers, Reddit