Android Wear finally received some Oreo features and enhancements earlier this month. Some of the changes include notification vibration strength setting, new touch lock option for wet conditions, battery saving background limits, and notification channels. New languages and countries are also now supported: there’s Dutch (Belgium), Czech (the Czech Republic, Spanish (El Salvador, Honduras, and Paraguay), English (Nigeria), and Portuguese (Portugal).

The LG Watch Sport was the first model that received the update even before the official software update rolled out. More wearables are ready to be updated to Android Oreo 8.0 as well. There’s the Michael Kors Sofie Montblanc Summit, Michael Kors Sofie, Fossil Q Venture, and Louis Vuitton Tambour.

More smartwatches are getting the Android Wear Oreo 8.0 update from several brands like Casio, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Fossil, Guess, Huawei, Misfit, Mobvio, Nixon, Tag Heuer, Tommy Hilfiger and ZTE.

Here’s a long list of those watches that can be upgraded: Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20, Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch, Diesel Full Guard, Emporio Armani Connected, Fossil Q Control, Fossil Q Explorist, Fossil Q Founder 2.0, Fossil Q Marshal, Fossil Q Wander, Gc Connect,Guess Connect, Huawei Watch 2, Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch, LG Watch Style, Michael Kors Access Bradshaw, Michael Kors Access Dylan, Michael Kors Access Grayson, Misfit Vapor, Mobvoi Ticwatch S & E, Movado Connect, Nixon Mission, Polar M600, TAG Heuer Tag Connected Modular 45, Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You, and ZTE Quartz.

SOURCE: Android Wear Help