The line between fashion and technology is becoming thinner now more than ever as users don’t need to choose between being connected and stylish at the same time. Fashion brand kate spade is now launching its first touchscreen smartwatch and adding another member to their wearables collection. The kate spade new york touchscreen smartwatch was unveiled at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. It is obviously marketed towards women, particularly those who want to have a stylish but tech-savvy wearable on their wrist.

There are three styles to choose from: a rose gold-tone case and bracelet; a rose gold-tone case with a soft vachetta leather strap; and a yellow gold-tone case with a smooth black leather strap. All smartwatches have a scallop-patterned case on its full round 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a 390 x 390-pixel resolution. It comes with an ambient light sensor so it won’t eat up your battery life so much. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and runs on Android Wear 2.0.

It has the usual smartwatch functions like receiving notifications, downloading apps, tracking steps and activities, streaming music, and also uses Google Assistant as your personal digital assistant. But since kate spade is a fashion brand, after all, it also comes with a “choose your look” watch app. Just answer some prompts regarding what you’re wearing, time of day, etc and it will give you the watch dial that will match your whole look.

The kate spade new york touchscreen is currently on display at CES 2018. Pre-sale has already started and it will cost you between $295-$325, depending on the design. It will be available at their stores and on their online store starting February.

SOURCE: kate spade