We’ve been waiting for the next-gen Android wearable platform and now it’s official from Google. It was previewed as early as July, telling us there would be drawer enhancements, wrist gestures, and Play Store support. We already knew what would be included as Developer Previews were released with the final one was rolling out last month. We were even shown some more information days leading to scheduled launch date like the LG user guides.

What’s so special about Android Wear 2.0? Google Play Store is now available. This means you can directly access the store and download apps to the smartwatch. This change benefits the developers as their apps now have a more expanded and more specific audience reach. Users can also now browse recommended apps and choose only those that matter.

Android Wear 2.0 brings more informative watch faces. If you’re into health and fitness, there are better workouts and features ready. Google Assistant is integrated so you can have on-the-go help. There are also new ways to utilize the apps, as well as, more ways to get in touch with other people. Of course, there’s also Android Pay.

Android Wear 2.0 offers Google Fit pre-installed so you can easily track your distance, heart rate, pace, and calories burned whenever you are doing any physical activity or workout. Personalize your smartwatch with informative watch faces and apps that you regularly use.

Ask Google Assistant for the weather condition, reminder, to navigate, make a reservation, or just about anything. When responding to messages, you can now expand the notification once received to quickly send a reply. You can use several apps with it like Hangouts, Facebook Messenger, Google Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram, or Glide. There’s the Smart Reply that suggests responses so you can easily choose then send.

More smartwatches are expected to be introduced running Android Wear 2.0 out of the box. LG will be the first with the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport. Some smartwatches currently powered by Android Wear will soon be upgrade to Android Wear 2.0. They are as follows:

• ASUS ZenWatch 2, ASUS ZenWatch 3

• Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, Casio PRO TREK Smart

• Fossil Q Founder, Fossil Q Marshal, Fossil Q Wander

• Huawei Watch

• LG G Watch R, LG Watch Urbane, and 2nd Edition LTE

• Michael Kors Access Smartwatches

• Moto 360 2nd Gen, Moto 360 for Women, Moto 360 Sport

• New Balance RunIQ

• Nixon Mission

• Polar M600

• TAG Heuer Connected

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)