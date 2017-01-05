A year ago, Casio jumped onto the smartwatch bandwagon with a device targeted for people who live an outdoors-y kind of lifestyle. It was a relatively good debut, but last year’s device lacked something every outdoors person would need – support for GPS. This is now rectified in the new Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F20, launched at CES 2017.

The Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F20 puts GPS support at the wrist of the users, one of the WSD-F10’s more obvious omissions. In addition, Casio also included the ability for the users to download maps from Mapbox and use them offline in tandem with the GPS, which is pretty cool if you’re hiking somewhere where cellular signal is pretty sparse. The GPS data can now be matched with the watch’s Activity app, so you can record your path traveled while hiking, cycling, or kayaking. These features alone already make the watch a lot more useful.

The design of the WSD-F20 is a little more rugged-looking than last year’s variant, with the loud orange accents from last year also now a bit more toned down. You still have a “flat tire” display, and there’s a more prominent protective black bezel around said display. Users can also toggle the display to monochrome to conserve more battery.

The new smartwatch runs on Android Wear 2.0, and last year’s WSD-F10 model is scheduled to receive an update to the new OS. Casio will sell the WSD-F20 for USD$500, around the same price as the WSD-F10 when it launched. Expect this device to be in the market by April 21st.

SOURCE: Casio