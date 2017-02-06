We’re probably just a few days away from the official announcement of the new smartwatches from LG, but of course some people cannot help but leak what may be official documents. The user guides of the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport have been found uploaded somewhere, although LG eventually pulled them. But nothing is really gone forever and the folks over at Droid Life were able to save/screencap them, so we can see the user guides in anticipation of the soon to be launched wearables.

Even though they carry the LG branding, the design is most likely a team up between the OEM and Google to launch the much-delayed Android Wear 2.0. The guide doesn’t have the exact specs for the smartwatches but we do learn and confirm some of the rumors that have been making the rounds the past few months. Both have a rotating crown button which makes it easier to navigate to your app lists and notifications. The Watch Sport, which comes with a SIM card, has two more pushers: the top is to launch the Fit Workout app while the bottom one is for Android Pay. But you can still customize the buttons to whichever app you use most often.

The Watch Sport will also have a heart rate sensor, GPS, and a barometer, since the focus of the wearable is to monitor your fitness routines. But the Watch Style will not have any of those. What it does have is interchangeable watch bands, since it is supposedly being branded as a “fashion-forward timepiece”. When it comes to charging, the LG Watch Sport will have a charging cradle while the LG Watch Style has a flat-lying charging pad.

You can explore the watch user guides more thoroughly since some guys smartly saved the files before it was pulled out. Or you can also just wait a few more days, since the announcement may actually be happening this week.

VIA: Droid Life