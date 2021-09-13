Android 12 OS is the next major version from Google. It will soon roll out to majority of the Android smartphones available in the market. We’ve been anticipating this version since last year when we started describing what Android 12 could deliver. Android 12 Developer Preview 1 was released in February earlier this year and we have since witnessed the development as new preview versions are introduced. Android 12 Beta 5 started rolling out last week and we mentioned it’s the last as the next version will be ready for the public.

The Android 12 stable update is expected to be available on October 4. The AOSP could be released on the said date but we have yet to hear an official announcement. XDA Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) shared some information on his Twitter page.

Android 12 Beta 5 started rolling out earlier this month. It was made ready for the Pixel device including the new Pixel 5a phone. With that version, the final app-facing surfaces were introduced with Platform Stability.

Android 12 Beta 4.1 rolled out with several fixes last month including an issue causing devices to be stuck in a boot loop. There was also that issue with device volume controls. Of course, it also delivered the newest optimizations and features plus improved Platform Stability.

To recap, we know Android 12 will let you take full page screenshots in Chrome. It will also bring a faster search bar for the Pixel Launcher. It may not have font and icon customization though.

Android 12’s game dashboard is said to give gamers extended controls. The new Android OS version can make setting up Google Home devices seamless and quicker. It may also come with a Smart Forwarding feature, allow third-party app stores to update apps, and deliver major changes in UI and design.

Android 12 can also auto hibernate unused apps after certain time period, get native recycle bin and auto translation in apps, and allow other app launchers universal device search. Let’s watch out for the official announcement we’re assuming will happen in the next few weeks.