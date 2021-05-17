Google I/O 2021 is happening in a few days and we know developers can’t contain their happiness with the tech event’s opening. Last year’s conference was already cancelled due to the pandemic. This year, Google decided to go on with it but will be virtual only. This means it is open for everyone. You don’t have to fly to Mountain View to attend one of the biggest tech events today. In the comfort of your own home, you can join developers from all over the world to learn from Google and Android developers.

The Android 12 will be introduced further during the Google I/O 2021. We’re not sure about the Pixel 5a’s arrival as the phone may be delayed due to a chip shortage. New Google Assistant products are also expected to be unveiled at Google I/O 2021.

The new Android version will be a major topic. We have seen a number of Developer Previews already. We heard the Android 12 users would be able to use third-party app stores easily. More Android 12 features, enhancements have been leaked already. Android 12 App Pairs may be known as a new split screen function.

The Android 12 could come with Material NEXT design and more UI changes. So far, we know it will auto-hibernate unused apps may get native recycle bin and auto translation in apps. Android 12 would also allow other app launchers universal device search and bring native scrolling screenshots, as well as, face-based Auto-Rotate feature.

In this video, our source shared some interesting information about Android 12. With an updated Material Design, we can expect some element will be more spacious and larger starting with the sliders and buttons. Widgets will also be enhanced with a new look. Don’t be surprised if you see more whitespace and more rounded corners and the notifications grouped better.

The notification icons are also said to change as well. An app will show a number beside the clock. Each app will no longer show the notification.

A more refreshed Android experience can be anticipated with Android. We believe more will be introduced and discovered especially during the Google I/O 2021.