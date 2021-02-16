While OEMs are struggling to roll out Android 11 for their devices, here is Google getting busier with development of Android 12. The beta version or developer preview isn’t officially out but we know the tech giant is almost ready with the new Android version. We’re expect the first release to be announced in the coming weeks. For now, we’ll settle on leaks and teasers. As early as September last year, we learned Android 12 users would be able to use third-party app stores easily. We also heard about the Android 12 App Pairs that could be known as the split screen function.

Some Android 12 features and enhancements were leaked before launch. The latest we have has something to do with possible UI changes. There will be more for this year. It’s also possible we’ll see the “Material NEXT” design as per a material discovered and now being shared by our source.

Android 12 Improvements

The Android 12 UI changes are known to be part of “road to Material NEXT”. There are guidelines for Material Design as it continues to evolve. Some of the changes and improvements we can expect include layout adjustments on the Always on Display and Lock Screen. The notification icons won’t be centered but still on the top. New AOD and lock screen transitions can also be expected.

The lock screen’s pattern lock may be changed. Android’s Device Controls feature ay be integrated with the dialog on the lock screen. More lock screen clock options may be added to Android 12 like a gradient color for the TypeClock face.

Other possible changes include a new wallpaper-based theming system (monet), Quick Settings panel’s QS tile may be moved to the side, a “letterbox” feature, a default splash screen window for third-party apps, and some upgrades to Android’s Runtime Resource Overlay (RRO) feature. Google could also be working on a “One-Handed Mode” for Android 12.

Android 12 won’t be named after a dessert name but it’s believed to be known as “Snow Cone“. From Red Velvet Cake to Snow Cone, “sc” could also mean short cake. Let’s wait and see for the official Android 12 debut.