By now, you’re probably wondering how much Android 12 will change your smartphone. The Android 12 Developer Preview has rolled out last week and we can expect it to run on some of the latest flagships available in the market today. Developers can get the new version and try on their phones or apps. We have listed some of the major features and enhancements. We took note of the improved security, more utility and simplicity for IT, certificate management, newer user experience tools, and an enterprise-specific device identifier. Some of them may not be really important or notable to the common users but someday, we’ll get to understand why they are essential.

The Android 12 team has also added a important feature: scrolling screenshot. It’s been something most of us have been requesting. There are apps available but we need something more native.

Interestingly, this feature is already available to some of the UI and Android skins we know like ColorOS, One UI, OxygenOS, and MIUI. We know such a feature is possible on Android. It just needs to be activated or finally implemented–officially.

Android 12 Scrolling Screenshots

Stock Android doesn’t have scrolling screenshot but that will change soon with Android 12. The Android team didn’t really announce this important enhancement but XDA was able to uncover it–as usual. If you are a developer and was able to load Android 12 Developer Preview 1, you can check out this hidden feature.

It’s not ready yet for wider release. XDA said it is still “very rough around the edges”. If this isn’t officially announced with the Developer Preview 1, then maybe it will be ready as part of the Android 12 Developer Preview 2. Expect more Android 12 features and improvements will be revealed in the coming days or weeks.