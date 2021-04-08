Google is back! Well, it didn’t really go anywhere. We’re talking about the Google I/O conference which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Google I/O 2021 is on but it will be virtual only. The tech conference is a favorite of Google and Android developers. They travel to Mountain View, California from all over the world every year to see what new stuff Alphabet has. Google I/O 2020 was officially canceled and there was no online event either. It’s back now according to Google CEO himself Sundar Pichai.

Google I/O 2021 will be held on May 18 to 20 as shared by Sundar Pichai. It will be online and it is free for everyone. Registration is now open HERE.

The Google I/O 2021 virtual event aims to bring together developers from around the world. There will be discussions, first look at Google developer products, and hands-on learning with experts.

As usual, Google has a puzzle for you to solve. Who said this quote? It matters little who first arrives at an idea, rather what is significant is how far that idea can go.

We know the answer but we won’t tell you. Google it.

Registration is free. This means anyone can join. If you join the Google I/0 2021, you will be given access to Workshops, personalized content, Ask Me Anything Sessions (AMAs), chat in I/O Adventure, live Q&A during Sessions, and developer profile badges among others.

Obviously, all content will be virtual. The keynotes and news will be available on demand. Special sessions will follow a schedule but will also be available on demand.

You need to reserve to join the Workshops and Ask Me Anything Sessions (AMAs). They will be interactive. Feel free to ask questions to your instructors during workshops. AMA sessions are the perfect time to ask the Google experts those questions you’ve been wanting to ask.

There will also be meetups that Google will facilitate to allow participants to connect with one another. Check I/O Adventure for Interactive Sandboxes. Codelabs and Learning Pathways will still be always-on.