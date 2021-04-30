In less than a month, Google will open its doors to the public. Well, it’s just going to be a virtual event but many people are excited for the Google I/O 2021 after it was totally cancelled last year, no thanks to the pandemic that we are still facing. Every year developers and fans of Google troop to Mountain View, California for o ne of the biggest tech events in the world. The search giant decided to cancel the event. No online event either was held.

We can anticipate new product announcements and feature updates. Tooling changes will also be introduced. As mentioned by Google, there will be new Google Assistant and Smart Home products that will be unveiled during the Google I/O 2021 virtual conference.

For this year, the virtual Google I/O Conference will happen on May 18 to 20, 2021. The invitation is open for everyone. You can join developers from all over the world as some of them will be sharing keynotes and have codelabs, technical sessions, and workshops among others. AMA sessions (Ask Me Anything) will also be held featuring Googlers who will be showing off new tools, features, and APIs.

Google has a lot of things in store for you. The three-day event will be fully packed with sessions and learnings. For those interested in using the Google Assistant, feel free to attend these keynotes: What’s New in Google Assistant and What’s New in Smart Home. Register HEREe and HERE. These keynotes will happen on May 19, 9:45am PST and 4:15pm PST, respectively.

Several Technical Sessions will be held. They are said to 15-minute deep dives into the latest features, tools, and other big announcements. Check out these sessions:

• Driving a Successful Launch for Conversational Actions (register)

• How to Voicify Your Android App (register)

• Android Shortcuts for Assistant (register)

• Refreshing Widgets (register)

Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions on App Actions and Games on Google Assistant will be held on May 19. Several workshops will be open to everyone: Extend an Android app to Google Assistant with App Actions and Debugging the Smart Home. Smart Home Developer and Women in Voice Meetups will also be held. Check full details HERE.