Every year, we had fun guessing what dessert Google would be serving as the next Android version. We covered everything from Cupcake to Donut, Eclair, Froyo, Gingerbread, Honeycomb, Ice Cream Sandwich, Jellybean, KitKat, Lollipop, Marshmallow, Nougat, and Oreo to Android Pie. We’ve been calling the last version as Android Q, thinking about Android Quiche or Android Quik, but the tech giant simply decided to call it Android 10. That meant no more Android R–just Android 11. However, there is no stopping Google from giving it a nickname even if unofficial.

We were thinking Android Reese because we love chocolate. The idea of Android 11 Red Velvet Cake (RVC) was heard from Google’s Dave Burke in a video. They were calling Android 11 Red Velvet but it’s only among themselves. Don’t expect we’ll make any reference to the flavored cake. We’ll stick to Android 11.

Burke mentioned some more interesting things. He said more features will still be introduced. The current beta doesn’t have everything yet. In the next month or so, expect the public version will be ready with new features and enhancements.

Our last mention of the new version was the Android 11 Beta 2.5 update being released with major fixes for Pixel devices. We noted how Android 11 brings seamless updatability for a better user experience. Its public launch is happening soon.

Android 11 Beta 2 was all about platform stability. The new Android will come with Nearby Sharing feature and numerous privacy and security improvements. It might remove 4GB limit on video recording and will make it challenging to install non-Google Play apps.

It is expected to bring new ways to communicate and control devices and new Device Controls feature with Google Home app support. There’s also a Quick Settings music player, new Notification, Battery Share menu, and reverse wireless charging.