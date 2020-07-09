Android 11 Beta 2 is now available and we know it’s all about platform stability. Today, the Android team will have another AMA session on Reddit so the public’s questions can be answered. We already know much about Android 11 coming from the Developer Preview to the Beta mode. Next quarter, the public version of the mobile OS will launch. That one could arrive with fewer bugs and errors as fixes are being prepared. More apps are also now being tested for compatibility so they are ready for more Android devices.

Android 11’s public launch will be in the third quarter. Google usually rolls out the new mobile OS version in the second half of each year. It will be no different this 2020. The name will only be Android 11–no dessert, no Android R.

Google has not made an official announcement but a video about the Google Assistant has hinted on the Android 11 launch date. The video has since been pulled out. There is a reference to September 8, 2020. Specifically, we see a ‘Checklist for September 8th Android 11 launch’ on the screen.

That is one obvious clue there but anything can still happen especially now when the global pandemic situation is causing a number of delays, cancellations, and postponements. We haven’t even seen the Pixel 4a yet. Maybe the September launch of Android 11 could also be delayed.

Android 11 Beta 2 is now more stable. It’s closer to the public version. By next month, a new version could still roll out before the September release. Expect Pixel phone owners will be the first recipients.