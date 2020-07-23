Google released the Android 11 Beta 2 a few weeks ago, bringing stability and new features to the compatible devices. Now, it has released the Beta 2.5 update which fixes many flaws that were noticed by testers. The latest security patch fixes the display flickering issues and abrupt crashes in Pixel 4 devices. This update, built number RPB2.200611.012 is now available for Pixel phones and if you own other Android 11 Beta compatible devices, then you can flash the factory image or OTA file on the phone.

Pixel 4 Android Beta testers noticed screen flickering at low brightness (with the dark theme enabled) when the refresh rate switches from 60Hz to 90Hz and vice versa. Other bugs that were major irks include the video recording using the Camera app stopping at random times and RCS connection issues. The problem of hearing recorded audio after making a VoIP call has also been solved now.

For a user who wanted to try out the Android 11 Beta but now wants to rollback to their previous Android 10 version – it has been solved with the Android 11 Beta 2.5 update. Now the Pixel 4 and 4XL devices are not blocked from getting the OTA rollback to Android 10. The problem of random rebooting has been fixed too, which is a relief for people testing the Android 11 Beta build.

Some other small problems encountered by seasoned testers include the notification drawer failing to appear while swiping from the top of the screen. The bug which typically makes the navigation bar appear when not needed – like when restarting the phone – has been taken care of. One more issue resolved with the Beta 2.5 update is the Dial app now not using the speakerphone (at times) as the default audio device.