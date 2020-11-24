Much has been said about the possibility of Xiaomi releasing a foldable phone. We shared the company recently patented a phone with detachable screen usable independently. It may not be the foldable smartphone yet but it tells us the Chinese OEM is serious in coming up with revolutionary phones. A few weeks ago, we just noted a Xiaomi Fold foldable phone may come with a slider cover display. Such a phone has been in the works by Xiaomi has also demoed a cryptic video last year. That prototype demoed by an executive was real.

Previous renders showed an outward folding display. After that demo, we said that a Xiaomi foldable phone wouldn’t be introduced anytime soon. But then more related renders and details followed.

We also won’t forget that Xiaomi foldable phone with pop-up penta camera system. We remember the Xiaomi foldable clamshell smartphone may use display from LG. A Xiaomi foldable phone patent with rotating camera was also shown off.

The Xiaomi foldable phone may also use Ultra-Thin Glass and run on MIUI 12 code. The latest we have is another patent that shows a foldable phone with a pop-up camera. Now that’s not really new since we already heard about such idea.

Several designs by Xiaomi have been presented. A pop-up camera on a foldable phone is possible but it’s up to Xiaomi to apply the technologies. Combining a foldable display and one with pop-up camera system may be done, but first, we want to see foldable display in action.

The patent was filed only on September 25, 2020 with The Hague International Design System. We see a smartphone that folds in half–from a tablet sized display to a smaller phone. The folded display is 4.6-inches while the bigger display is about 7 to 8-inches.

The pop-up camera system consists of two cameras for the selfie. Af the rear, there are three cameras. A power button and a volume rocker are found on the right edge of the device. The SIM card slot is on the left while the mic can be found on both the top and bottom with the USB-C port.