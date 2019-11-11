Earlier this year, renders of a Xiaomi foldable phone showing an outward folding display surfaced. A demo was even presented while another set of images was rendered. Not much information has been provided but we can look forward to a Xiaomi foldable phone as per a recent patent from CNIPA. The phone is a foldable device but with a new addition–a pop-up camera system with five cameras. We only have screenshots but we can see the cameras are placed on the left part of the display.

There is no information when the foldable phone will be launch but the last we heard was that it would be revealed soon. Soon could mean before year-end or early next year. The timing could also mean the Xiaomi foldable phone will directly compete with the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X.

We’re hoping the Xiaomi foldable phone will not face any problem like the Mate X and Galaxy Fold. The Chinese OEM has been working on the foldable smartphone-tablet. It’s only a matter of time before the official reveal.

The Xiaomi foldable phone will come after the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro (aka Mi Note 10)–also with five cameras at the rear. We don’t see any selfie shooter.

The idea of a foldable phone is exciting just by looking at the Xiaomi foldable phone patent file. There is a possibility the phone’s Penta pop-up camera system will also work as a front-facing cam. The phone’s design seems to be clean and sleek with a smooth screen that folds outward but details are really scarce so we’ll just wait and see.