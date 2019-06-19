The LG V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone was first made known to us earlier this year. It was leaked and then said to be unveiled during the Mobile World Congress. It was announced, promising the future for a price. The device rolled out a few months ago in South Korea. A 5G variant was also mentioned to be arriving and as usual, it first arrived in its own native country. In the United States, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G will be available from Verizon beginning June 20–that’s tomorrow.

Verizon has officially announced the coming of the LG V50 ThinQ 5G. You can start ordering for the phone tomorrow, June 20. For a limited time, you can receive up to $650 in discount. The Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband access will also be offered as part of the Above and Beyond Unlimited plans.

The usual $10/month is offered free for a time so more consumers and businesses will be able to take advantage of the fast mobile Internet connection. Verizon is waiving the 5G fee but only for those on Beyond or Above Unlimited plans.

Verizon is one of the earliest proponents of 5G in the United States. It teamed up with KT to work on 5G technology and standards. Several 5G trials were done including that big one in the country with Samsung.

The Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband has been made official and on full-blast this year. It’s different from the Verizon 5G Home that launched in September 2018. The 5G network went fully ready in Minneapolis and Chicago and continues to expand in more cities.

The LG V50 ThinQ 5G is one of the first few 5G phones supported on Verizon. It joins the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G that was also offered earlier. In the near future, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G will also be available as per Verizon.