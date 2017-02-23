As fast a pace as technology is moving these days, apparently it isn’t fast enough – especially when we talk about mobile data connectivity where bigger and faster is always better. This is why Samsung USA and Verizon are partnering up to test the new 5G connectivity technology in five select cities in the country starting Q2 of 2017.

When we talk of how fast 4G LTE connectivity is, we’re talking about peak download speeds of 50 Mbps – and that’s fast enough for your daily wireless connectivity needs. But in an age where 4K video streaming might become possible, there is always a need for greater bandwidth. Tests made on systems with 5G connectivity have shown capabilities of multi-gigabit bandwidth in short distances (over 500 meters). Now it’s time to test this in different city situations.

Samsung and Verizon 5G customer tests will be held in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Texas and Washington, D.C., with a fifth location in Michigan starting trials later in Q2 2017. These locations represent different terrain, neighborhood layouts and population density. The tests will require Samsung’s pre-commercial 5G solutions to be installed, and it will provide Verizon’s fixed wireless network service – with wireless Internet access and Voice over IP (VoIP) calling.

“We are excited to deliver the first end-to-end 5G connectivity in the United States with Verizon,” stated Dr. Young-ky Kim, President and Head of the Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. With progress like this, we hope that 5G connectivity will be here sooner rather than later.

SOURCE: Samsung