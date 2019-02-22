The era of 5G phones is about to begin. There may only be a few 5G-ready phones that will be available commercially this year but expect several OEMs to share their plans. So far, we know Motorola has a 5G Moto Mod for the Moto Z3. Samsung has a 5G variant of the Galaxy S10. Meanwhile, Huawei is rumored to launch a 5G foldable phone. OnePlus is working on a 5G phone but it’s not clear yet if it will be the OnePlus 7.

Among the top mobile carriers in the United States, Verizon is one of those that are serious in launching 5G. It has the 5G Ultra Wideband Network that is said to be ready in over 30 cities in the United States this 2019.

Verizon is quickly expanding the reach of 5G as one step to increasing revenue. In August 2018, the Verizon 5G Home was launched in select cities. The 5G network was made available in four US cities for the first time.

With the introduction of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 modem, more 5G phones and 5G-enabled devices will be allowed.

Verizon has always been committed to “be on the leading edge of technology to provide customers with the best network experiences in the world, to deliver growth in revenue and profitability, to expand our 5G leadership, to sustain value to shareholders, and to enable services that benefit society and make the world a better place” as shared by Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg.

In line with this, Verizon will expand the 5G Ultra Wideband Network audience. In the first half of 2019, Verizon 5G Mobility will launch. Verizon 5G Home will expand after.

Verizon’s Mobile Edge Computing platform is said to launch in Q4 2019. This one is for enterprise applications’ real-time usage.

Aside from 5G, Verizon is still reported to continue improving other services like the 4G LTE network LTE Advanced, Verizon Intelligent Edge Network (iEN), and One Fiber program.

SOURCE: Verizon