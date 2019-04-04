If you live in Minneapolis or Chicago then lucky you, Verizon is rolling out the latest 5G-enabled phones in the areas. Verizon’s 5G network is already working and is known as the first ever 5G Ultra Wideband network. We can’t say if it’s the fastest because there is nothing to compare it with yet. One of the first mobile devices to work on the 5G network is the 5G Moto Mod which transforms the Moto Z3 into a 5G phone.

Verizon has started to offer the 5G Moto Mod this week. This release is actually ahead of schedule according to the company. The main selling point of this is the max 1 Gbps speed you can enjoy plus the 450 Mbps download speed.

That is really fast. With that speed, the possibilities are endless. We’re anticipatng big changes in several industries that may benefit from 5G. In the United States, Verizon customers, at least those living in Chicago and Minneapolis, will be the first to take advantage of the 5G mobile service. Well, that is, if you have a 5G phone.

The choices are limited but knowing that Verizon is ready is enough. The first two cities will be followered by 30 other cities this year.

The 5G era has just started but we believe its rollout will be speedy as well. Expect more OEMs and tech giants to partner with Verizon for its 5G efforts.

The 5G Ultra Wideband service will specifically be available in Chicago in these areas in the South Loop and West Loop: Willis Tower, Union Station, The Art Institute of Chicago, Millennium Park, The Chicago Theatre, The Magnificent Mile, The Gold Coast, Old Town, and River Nor

In Minneapolis, the service is ready Downtown area from Downtown West to Downtown East, the U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis Convention Center, the Mill City Museum, the Minneapolis Central Library, Target Center and First Avenue venues, areas of Elliot Park and in the Verizon store in The Mall of America, and The Commons.

Verizon is offering the Moto Z3 with 5G Moto Mod for only $199.99 with a plan ($349.99 retail). Choose from any of the following: Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, or Above Unlimited plan. Enjoy 5G data for an extra $10 per month.

SOURCE: Verizon