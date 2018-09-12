Verizon is expected to introduce its very own 5G offering soon since it’s almost ready after several years of research, development, and testing. Verizon 5G Home will be available in October. The carrier takes pride in announcing what is said to be the first commercial 5G broadband Internet service in the United States. It’s one of the earliest to launch such fast mobile Internet connectivity meant especially for the home. This is real 5G which Verizon is set to roll out in Indianapolis, Houston, Sacramento, and Los Angeles.

The upcoming service will be ready by October 1. If you’re interested, feel free to check out FirstOn5G.com.

Verizon’s 5G Home is a culmination of all the planning and testing since 2015. If you may remember, Verizon was pushing for 5G trials for the following year. Preparations were made for 2020 launch but it is coming earlier than scheduled.

We also remember the time Verizon and KT teamed up to work on 5G technology and standards. Earlier in February, Verizon teased that 5G was closer than you think as the company successfully completed more tests.

The Verizon 5G Home Internet service will be available on the 1st of October in the cities mentioned earlier. As promotional offering, the service will be free for three months. Monthly charge will be $50 for Verizon customers while non-Verizon subscribers will have to pay $70. This already includes a free router, free installation, and free upgrades.

No annual contract or annual fee is required. The free three months will even come with free YouTube TV access. After that, it will cost an additional $40. Still want more freebies? Choose either an Apple TV 4K or a Chromecast Ultra.

VIA: SlashGear