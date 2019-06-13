Samsung has the Galaxy Note 10 in store but while waiting for the next-gen flagship due in August, the South Korean tech giant still has the Galaxy S10. The series comes in four variants: the regular S10, the light Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. The latter was revealed a month later but it’s now ready for more consumers in the US. Forget about the Samsung Galaxy Fold for now. The company has its own 5G phone for the market. If you only care about mobile connectivity speed, then the Galaxy S10 5G is for you.

Obviously, this 5G phone will only be availale in countries that already operate on the 5G network. Its native South Korea definitely has the smartphone ready. In the United States, the device was launched and then released in the market via Verizon last May.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is out with 5G Ultra Wideband on Verizon but it’s not widely available in the country as 5G expansion is still limited to some areas. Verizon is still expanding its 5G service so expect further announcements.

As for AT&T, the mobile carrier will also offer the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. Pre-order has just begun. But more good news, if you are a developer or a business customer, you can join the AT&T Developer Program. Be one of the first to receive the premium flagship Android phone so you’ll be able to test and see what can be improved or be done with the upcoming 5G phone.

Samsung already lists the Galaxy S10 5G on its online store. However, it’s only for Verizon customers. It’s not exactly exclusive but it’s been taking AT&T a while to roll out the said device.

The Samsung 5G phone will be ready for business and developer customers. Before it reaches the regular consumers, the Galaxy S10 5G will be released to the first group.

AT&T mobile 5G is expanding to more cities this year. It’s been working to improve the service. An early test has revealed a first in the US: AT&T hit 1 Gigabit wireless speed on 5G.

AT&T is expected to offer 5G to the following cities very soon: Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Louisville, Nashville, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Raleigh, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose and Waco. Those living in Chicago, Cleveland, Minneapolis, and Las Vegas will also get the ultra speed internet later this year.

When it comes to pricing, AT&T may offer 5G plans similar to broadband pricing. Not to be confused with LTE, if you see an ATT 5GE icon on your phone. It’s not exactly 5G yet, just enhanced 4G LTE.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G with 256GB onboard storage may be sold for about a thousand dollards. It may be offered with 20GB, Private Wi-Fi app, and a $90/monthly fee for n months.