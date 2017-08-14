Much has been said about the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. This flagship phone by the company has been controversial since it was first launched, making an impression in the mobile industry with its 4K HDR and a smarter camera. It was soon awarded as the “Best New Smartphone at MWC 2017”. The phone brought into the market super slow motion feature and enhancements with the new G Lens.

We already saw its 960fps slow-mo prowess and placed it side-by-side a Samsung Galaxy S8 in a speed test. The phone went up for pre-order but interestingly, the phone that will be released in the United States unlocked will have no fingerprint sensor. This isn’t the first time Sony is doing this because the US version of the Xperia XZ and the Xperia X Compact didn’t have the same feature.

We have no idea why the fingerprint sensor is enabled in the country but it is what it is. A Sony exec was noted before to say “there are a lot of external and internal factors”. We’re guessing some geeks will be able to hack the system. Actually, it is the same in Canada. The device will be arriving but the Canadians won’t be able to enjoy mobile security with the fingerprint sensor–unfortunately.

If you’re interested in getting an Xperia XZ Premium, the phone recently received a price cut on Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H. Problem is, the fingerprint sensor is disabled.

VIA: mobilesyrup