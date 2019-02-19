The Mobile World Congress is opening its doors in a few days. OEMs and mobile brands are busy right now setting up their booths and finalizing demos and keynotes. One of the companies we want to highlight is Sony as it’s been thriving the past couple of years. So far, we’ve seen the Sony Xperia L3, Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus, and the Sony Xperia XZ4. We’re not sure about the names but we mentioned earlier the Sony Xperia XA3 name could be dropped.

The Sony Xperia team posted a quick video teaser for the MWC 2019. We were told to ’embrace a new perspective with Xperia at MWC 2019′.

This could mean a new breed of Xperia smartphones will be introduced. That is anticipated and we’re eager to know what the new Xperia Z or Xperia X or Xperia 10 will be similar and different from the previous models.

On February 25, Sony Mobile will make an important announcement at 8:45 AM (CET). Expect the Sony Xperia L3, Sony Xperia 10, Sony Xperia 10 Plus, Sony Xperia XA3 Ultra, Xperia XA3, and the Sony Xperia XZ4.

The Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a triples lens camera setup (one with 52MP) and DepthSense 3D camera. If you may remember, Xperia XZ4 specs information were previously leaked.

The new ‘Imaging Edge Mobile’ camera software could be part of the devices. Sony Xperia XZ4 phone cases already showed up on Mobile Fun so we know the phone is for real.

Sony Mobile is doing major changes in the business. Let’s wait and see if the numbers will improve this year. Who’s excited?