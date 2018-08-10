If you’ve got an hour to spare this weekend and you missed yesterday’s Unpacked event, we encourage you to watch the video. It’s another one-of-a-kind experience especially if you’re a loyal fan of Samsung. It seems like only yesterday when we urged you to watch the Galaxy Note 8 being unveiled at the Unpacked event last year. Fast forward to a year later, here is the next-gen Note. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the South Korean tech giant’s premium flagship offering for the second half of 2018. It follows the Galaxy S9 and S9+ but this one is an improved version and at the same time, a preview of the Galaxy S10.

After those last-minute leaks, we shared with you when and where to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2018. We got to watch and witness the new Note 9 being unveiled to the public.

The presentation was long but the first thing we remember was that intro video leaked last week featuring the song “Thundeclouds” by Sia, Diplo, Labrinth. The same music was played so we can confirm the video was actually real. Someone was to blame for that leak but it doesn’t matter now.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Hands-on

We shared with you the good news about the Galaxy Note 9 by showing the premium phone in its full glory. Our hands-on photos were more of our first impressions, making us say it is Samsung’s second chance.

The Note series has come a long way from the original Galaxy Note. We remember that Note 7 fiasco but Samsung was quick to redeem itself with the Note 8. Sales picked up but we were expecting more that’s why we’ve been anticipating for the Note 9. Now that it’s here, we’re looking forward to spending time using it.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Specs

The Note 9 looks similar to the Note 8 but with thinner bezels and a bigger screen from 6.3 to 6.4-inches. That may be a very small difference but it’s counted. The phablet boasts the biggest screen so far on a Note model.

Samsung was able to squeeze premium components inside. There’s still the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 process (equivalent Exynos for other regions), 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and either 128GB or 512GB. The South Korean tech giant skipped the 256GB tier.

A quick teardown analysis has revealed a whole copper plate that confirms that copper tubing for cooling.

When it comes to imaging, the Galaxy Note 9 has the same Dual Pixel camera setup as with the Galaxy S9+. The S Pen is new and is better with Bluetooth connectivity. Other major features include the larger 4000mAh battery and the Bluetooth LE technology on the S Pen. The latter transforms the S Pen into a useful remote control for media playback, presentations, or camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 doesn’t have an under-display sensor. The rear fingerprint sensor is still there, as well as, the good ol’ 3.5mm headphone jack. Pricing of the device starts at $999 for the 128GB model with 6GB RAM and will go up to $1,249.99. Pre-order will begin tomorrow with the market release on August 24.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

The Galaxy Gear has now been rebranded as the Samsung Galaxy Watch. It looks almost the same as the old Gear but with better specs, a brighter display, and a scrolling bezel that is actually working. The phone offers a better battery life, thanks to the 472mAh batt. It also boasts its own 3G/LTE connection.

Samsung DeX

The Samsung DeX is made even better and less complicated with the USB-C to HDMI adapter. Your Note can soon replace your desktop as you may only need to use your phone as your main work device. The dock-less Dex only requires you to use a cable and onto any HDMI display.

Samsung Galaxy Home

The Samsung Galaxy Home is the Bixby Speaker we’ve been waiting for. It plans to rival the Google Home and the Amazon Echo. It also tries to compete with the Apple HomePod with its AKG-tuning to deliver premium audio. This connects to the SmartThings hub so you can manage all smart home devices you have at home.

Samsung and Spotify

These two companies teamed up to offer a better streaming music service. The partnership comes after Samsung Milk’s end. Spotify will now be found by default on Samsung devices including smartphones and smart TVs. Bixby will rely on Spotify and check it first before playing any song.

SOURCE: Samsung