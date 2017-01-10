We’re no longer expecting that Mobile World Congress launch in Barcelona next month. That April launch seems more believable now that Samsung needs more time to work on the device after the Note 7 fiasco. As the next premium flagship phone, the South Korean tech giant has high hopes for it although right now, we’re not certain yet as to what the final features are.

So far, we know it may arrive with a pair of wireless in-ear headphones since it won’t have a headphone jack. It may use a Y-OCTA display, LG Chem batteries, S-Pen stylus support, Bixby, and a 3D touch-like tech. Actually, details and information are quickly changing so we’re taking things with a grain of salt.

When it comes to Samsung’s business strategy, we heard earlier only one flagship will be announced but we learned last week the company is retaining the Note line and the Galaxy Note 8 may be released later this year. As for the target shipment, Samsung has set 60 million units which is higher than the previous year. It’s the standard trend but we thought it will be lower at least for this year.

This information is according to some industry sources who shared the idea that partners were asked to supply parts for the 60 million shipment goal.Honestly, the target is quite high compared to the previous years but we know Samsung and its executives have already made their smart calculations. The anonymous source further confirmed the mid-April launch.Mass production of the new phone will begin on March. During the official launch, about five million units will be ready.

