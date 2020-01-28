The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is for real. Much has been said about this Samsung foldable phone and we’re excited to see how this will be better or different from the original Galaxy Fold. Of course, the form is different. It’s a clamshell phone which means it can rival the Motorola RAZR. It’s a foldable phone alright but we’re expecting a better screen but still with a crease. There is also a possibility of a transparent cover or e two “official” case options.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is said to be revealed alongside the Galaxy S20 series (formerly Galaxy S11) but now we’re learning that instead of February 11, the next-gen Samsung foldable phone will launch on February 14. There may be two separate launches so don’t expect the Galaxy Z during the Unpacked 2020 event.

With a $1,400 retail price, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Galaxy Fold 2) will be exclusive to AT&T. It will be offered unlocked which means you can still use your SIM from other networks. There is a possibility the exclusivity will only be for a limited time.

This new information was from XDA developer Max Winebach (@MaxWinebach), the same guy who is one of our main sources for Galaxy S20 news. Other Galaxy Z information we know so far: the model may come with a hideaway hinge, a better screen, 3300mAh battery, and a transparent cover. The idea of a double-fold design was quickly presented but we know it’s not happening. We can also look forward to a Snapdragon 855 processor, leather covers in black and silver, and again, a clamshell design.