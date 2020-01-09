Samsung has already announced the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A51, and the Galaxy A71. They’re only the first batch to be revealed by the South Korean tech giant this year. Next month, the company will be making a big announcement on the Unpacked 2020 event, featuring the Galaxy S11 series and the Galaxy Fold 2. Nothing is certain yet about the next-gen foldable phone but it’s something to look forward to since we’ve been featuring the Galaxy Fold 2 for weeks now.

So far, we can confirm it will be out in February. Rumor has it it will come with a clamshell design. If that is the case, then the phone is a possible rival of the new Motorola RAZR. The smartphone is also said to get leather covers in black and silver.

We’ve seen a few images of the Galaxy Fold 2 but they’re only rendered. The mysterious phone is also said to feature a glass cover and a hideaway hinge. We’re interested to know if it will be more affordable.

When it comes to specs and features, we just learned from Ishan Agarwal the Samsung foldable phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor. There will be a 10MP selfie shoot and the same rear cams found in the Galaxy Note 10. We’ll have to wait and see for the official announcement then.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 is believed to be called the Galaxy S20. It’s not a major concern at this point but there’s information that production of the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+ 4G has started in India. No mention of the Galaxy S20 5G but we doubt if India will get it since there is no 5G yet in the country. Apart from the Galaxy S11/Galaxy S20, the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 are said to be in production also in India.