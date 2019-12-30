Samsung really is busy these days. It’s ending the year by teasing mobile consumers about what’s coming. There’s the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite we’re assuming will be released in January. Samsung Galaxy S11+ image renders surfaced showing the latest camera module design. Other related images have also surfaced including those protective films. A Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G may also be unveiled soon. As for the next Galaxy Fold, the South Korean tech giant may release a clamshell foldable phone.

So much has been said about the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. It’s rumored to have a glass cover, with clamshell design as spotted on Weibo, and a possible hideaway hinge. The next Samsung foldable phone will be more affordable.

The next-gen Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may rival the Motorola RAZR which we also have yet to see as it’s been delayed a bit. You may not be convinced you need a foldable phone yet but maybe this Samsung clamshell smartphone may make a difference.

We can look forward to a February release or when the Galaxy S11 series is also announced. Hopefully, the mobile carriers will be willing to release the foldable phone that is not so premium when it comes to pricing. We’re looking at a more affordable foldable phone at around $1,000 which is also said to be available for sale at launch.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be different compared to the Galaxy Fold in many ways. We’re assuming it will be taller with the vertical orientation and clamshell design and a 6.7-inch screen. It will be more like the Moto RAZR clamshell. We’re hoping this release will help Samsung achieve the six million units of foldable phones sold in 2020.