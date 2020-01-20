On February 11, Samsung will unveil the premium flagship Galaxy S20 phones. The series will include three phone variants: the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The three will also arrive with the next-gen foldable phone from the South Korean tech giant we first called the Galaxy Fold 2. We’re convinced it’s going to be the Galaxy Z Flip. We’ve been saying it’s going to be a clamshell smartphone that could rival the new Motorola RAZR but a recent poster presented a different design.

We’re not sure if it’s an official poster for the Samsung Galaxy Z. It could be just a rendered image by an artist or a fake one but we find the design interesting. It shows a double-fold model.

The idea of a double-fold phone from Samsung isn’t exactly new. In fact, an old foldable device patent surfaced online back in 2018 with a double fold design. A related teaser was also made public almost a year ago. The post on Weibo is not really clear and now we’re confused how the Galaxy Z will look like.

It may still be different from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. It could also be just a concept because having a two-fold design on the display may be too complicated. An early preview video showed a flip design while the phone is said to come with a better screen and a 3300mAh battery.

So far, here’s what we know about the Galaxy Z Flip clamshell foldable phone: it will run on a Snapdragon 855 chipset and will come with leather covers in black and silver. The clamshell design is a given. We can also expect an ultra-thin glass and a hideaway hinge.