Asidde from the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung is also expected to release the Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phone. Instead of Galaxy Z Flip 2, the South Korean tech giant is calling it ‘3’. It will still come with the same clamshell form factor but with improved design, specs, and features. The original Galaxy Z Flip was introduced earlier in 2020 so a follow-up is now due. But then Samsung is believed to be revealing it in the second half of the year.

The two Samsung foldable phones may be introduced at the same time. A July arrival is expected which is earlier than last year’s August announcement. We can expect another virtual Galaxy Unpacked event still there is still the ongoing pandemic.

So there will be no Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, just Galaxy Z Flip3. We guessing the company also wants to avoid confusion. And well, technically, the Galaxy Z Flip 2 was the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G that launched in China. It boasts the same design but with a more powerful processor that can support 5G connectivity.

So far, we know the Samsung Z Flip 3 will be out later this year around Spring time. It wasn’t revealed with the Galaxy S21.

The foldable clamshell smartphone may come with a bigger display, narrower frame and a 120Hz screen. It may also be “downgraded” to budget device. Other features and improvements may include a renewed hinge, bigger cover screen, a third camera, reduced bezels, and under panel camera. S-Pen support is also a possible. Color options will be Purple, Green, Beige, and Black.

It’s not clear if Samsung will increase the battery capacity from 3300mAh to something bigger. Last year’s battery was not enough so a better one must be used now. Let’s wait and see.