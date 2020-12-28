Samsung is said to be rolling out four foldable smartphones in 2021. We believe it’s possible. Samsung can do it but we’re not sure if sales will be good. It will be the third year that the South Korean tech giant is venturing into the foldable category. Samsung is currently the number one in the game as there really is no worthy rival. Well, there is Motorola, Huawei, and even Royole but they are not that marketable as the Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones.

Next year, other OEMs will also try to sell their own starting with the LG Rollable. Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Google have also started working on foldable smartphones. As for Samsung, we’ve been saying a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone may be released next year. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 may come with a smaller cover display and will be better yet lighter in form.

Samsung is exploring other foldable design ideas but we’d like to focus first on formats we’ve already seen and tried. Definitely there will be the clamshell-flip type phone and the book-type.

Samsung Foldable Phones

The Galaxy Fold 3 will be introduced probably in the third quarter of 2021 (Q3 2021). The main display is said to be smaller at 7.55-inches according to Ross Young (@DSCCRoss). The cover display may also be smaller from 6.23-inches to 6.21. Young said it will be smaller because Samsung would need more space for the S-Pen. That could mean the Galaxy Note line won’t be the only series to offer S-Pen support.

Samsung is also expected to release the Galaxy Flip Lite or the Galaxy Z Flip 3. We’re not sure if it’s one model or two separate phones but the display will be bigger at 6.7-inches from 6.67-inches. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 may come with 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO display.