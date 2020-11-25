Samsung has started working on the Galaxy S21 series that is due for release in Q1 2021. It’s not clear if the phones will be unveiled earlier than usual but at this point, it doesn’t matter really when. We just want to know how the upcoming flagship will be better. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Note 21 have been mentioned but nothing much on the next-gen Galaxy Z Flip. We noted a Galaxy Z Flip Lite still coming with an Ultra Thin Glass and the possibility of a Sprint 2021 arrival.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 is expected to arrive next Spring. This could also mean a different announcement date. Earlier this year, the South Korean tech giant unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip together with the Galaxy S20. Next year may be different as the company is said to be removing the foldable clamshell smartphone from the next big Unpacked event.

Samsung has confirmed the only the Galaxy S21 will be announced at the event which will happen early next year. The Galaxy Z Flip won’t be part of the lineup. This could be one of Samsung’s new marketing strategies.

The next Galaxy Z Flip will still be announced but probably at a later date. It will be out after the Galaxy S21’s launch. Perhaps Samsung also wants to highlight every product line on its own so there is no overlap.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpack 2021 will focus on the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The powerful phones are Samsung’s flagship offering while the Galaxy Z Flip is its first foldable phone for the first half of the year.